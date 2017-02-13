Suburban school projects stalled over printing mistake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a full house tonight at the district 181 headquarters in Hinsdale tonight.

Referendums passed last year to generate additional funds for a new Hinsdale middle school, repairs to elementary schools in Oakbook Terrace, Elmhurst and Villa Park and library tax in Lombard.

But the projects are all stalled because of a mistake.

The DuPage County election board printed notice of the referendum three days too early in the local newspapers.

Election code states these notices must be published between ten and 30 days prior to an election.

Parents are urging the board to move forward with the projects.

Five residents filed a lawsuit trying to void the vote because of the publishing error.

The board wanted to pay for the projects by selling bonds, but the bond company has put everything on hold until the lawsuit is resolved.