Reports: Royals signing former Cubs pitcher Travis Wood

MESA, Ariz. – Another piece of the Cubs Championship puzzle appears to be headed to Kansas City.

According to multiple reports, former relief pitcher and occasional outfielder Travis Wood is signing with the Royals.

Travis Wood is signing with the #royals, source says. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) February 13, 2017

Wood is the third Cub to make the switch to Royal blue.

Once the reported two-year deal is finalized, he’ll join Jorge Soler and Jason Hammel on Kansas City’s roster.

More changes may be in store for the 30-year-old southpaw, including a potential move from the bullpen to the starting rotation.

Travis Wood is expected to compete for a spot in #royals starting rotation, according to source. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) February 13, 2017

Last year, Wood went 4-0 for the Cubs during regular season, racking up a 2.95 ERA to go along with 47 strikeouts.