Midday Fix: Winter indoor herb gardening tips from Tony Fulmer

Tony Fulmer

Chalet Landscape, Nursery and Garden Center

Tips:

Grow herbs in an unshaded south or west window that offers plenty of daily sunlight – up to 6 or 8 hours a day.

Indoor temperature for growing herbs inside should be between 65 and 75 F. during the day.

It’s best to start with newly purchased plants that haven’t been outside in clay or terra cotta plants.

Keep soil in indoor herb pots dry at least a half-inch or more below the soil surface before watering again.

Herbs that do well indoors include chives, cilantro, lemongrass, mint, Greek oregano, parsley, sage and winter savory.

When you’re harvesting, make sure your scissors or snips are sharp so you don’t tear tissue leaving jagged stems and shredded leaves to brown. AND never harvest more than 1/3 of the total plant off at any one time.