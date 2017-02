× Metallica performing at Soldier Field this summer

CHICAGO — Metallica just announced a North American tour, and they’re making a stop in Chicago this summer.

The group will be performing at Soldier Field on June 18 with Avenged Sevenfold.

Metallica’s tour is promoting their new album “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct,” which was released in November.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

For more information, go to metallica.com.