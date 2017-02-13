Lunchbreak: Tandoori skirt steak, prepared by Vermilion chef Rohini Dey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rohini Dey

Vermilion

10 W. Hubbard Street

Chicago

thevermilionrestaurant.com

Tandoori Skirt Steak

Ingredients:

1 cup yogurt

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 tsp cumin powder

1/4 tsp coriander powder

1/4 tsp garam masala

1 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1/2 tsp jalapeno paste

2 Tbs heavy cream

Two 8 oz portions of skirt steak

salt to taste

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients for the marinade in a small bowl. Clean the skirt steak and put it in a bowl, coating it completely with the marinade. Cover the bowl and place it in the refrigerator to marinate. The longer it marinates the better, up to 2 days. Pre-heat the grill. Place the marinated steak on the hot grill and cook to the desired degree of doneness.

Red Chimichurri

Ingredients:

1 cup sun dried tomato

5 cloves garlic (lightly fried)

1 Tbs dried oregano

1 Tbs dried chili (red powder)

2 tsp salt

1 cup olive oil

Directions:

Blend all briefly, keeping some ingredients coarse.

Kadai Sweet Potato

Ingredients:

3 tbs coriander, roasted

3-4 whole chilies, roasted

1 spoon fenugreek dried leaf, roasted

Directions:

Blend the roasted spices briefly, keep coarse. Peel and cut the sweet potato into small cubes. Boil the water and cook the potato until tender, strain and cool. Sauté the sweet potato lightly in oil and the spice blend, add salt to taste.

Vermilion’s Eat Your Heart Out Valentine’s Day/Love in the time of hate menu, featuring five-courses with global flavors including oysters, New York strip steak, sinfully rich desserts and more. Each dish is dangerously lush in red, tailored to eat your heart out. $65 per plate.