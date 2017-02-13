Lotto ticket worth $125,000 sold in Chicago

CHICAGO — If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Chicago, you should check it right away!

A convenience store in Chicago sold a $125,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket for Saturday’s evening drawing. There were two winning tickets for this split jackpot. The second $125,000 winning ticket was won by an Illinois Lottery online player.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Latin Grocery & Liquor, 3800 W. North Ave., and matched all five numbers ­­– 03 – 04 – 05 – 13 – 19 — to win a $125,000 prize.

For more information, please visit illinoislottery.com.