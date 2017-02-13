Long stretch of unseasonable warmth begins
-
Mild stretch could end with snow next week
-
Cold snap begins
-
Chicago’s wild weather to take another turn – snow
-
Temp drop begins and colder weekend in store
-
Weekend storm could bring significant snow to Chicago area
-
-
From Friday’s cold to Tuesday’s warmth, winter’s wild ride rolls on
-
Snow expected in Chicagoland Sunday
-
Snow possible next weekend as it continues to fall in Chicago
-
Mild through Friday, then colder — then snow?
-
Week of wintry weather
-
-
Cold weather returns
-
Mild weather continues
-
A rainy Christmas?