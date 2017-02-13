From NU’s upset to the start of Spring Training, Lauren Comitor discusses on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There are a few things that are a bit unusual about the middle of February in 2017.

For one, Spring Training for the Cubs and the White Sox is getting a bit of an early start. This is because of the upcoming World Baseball Classic before the start of the regular season in April.

There is another thing that is unusual as well - Northwestern basketball is making a strong run a the NCAA Tournament. With a win over seventh-ranked Wisconsin on Sunday, the Wildcats are creeping closer to locking up the program's first-ever bid to the Big Dance.

Lauren Comitor of The Athletic has written about both subjects and she came on Sports Feed Monday to discuss both with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

