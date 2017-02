× Fast food workers to protest labor secretary nominee

Fast food workers from Chicago boarded buses earlier this morning.

They are headed to St. Louis to join hundreds of other workers at a rally outside Hardee’s corporate headquarters.

The rally begins at noon.

They are protesting the nomination of fast food mogul, Andrew Puzder as labor secretary.

Puzder, who owns Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. is against a $15 an hour minimum wage.