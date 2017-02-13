Cool midweek, then April-level warmth arrives

Temperatures are to hover near normal midweek, due to northwest winds that are forecast to keep readings in the 30s on Wednesday. Apart from this modest, brief cooling, February, 2017 will remain mild and nearly snowless. Strong warming over the Plains is forecast to reach the area Friday, sending temperatures well into the 50s. Even warmer weather is slated for the weekend. Officially, the month’s snowfall stands at a trace, which was observed back on the first of the month. It is possible that this February will tie 1987 and 1998 as the least snowiest on record. During the period of February 18th-23rd, medium range forecasts suggest temperatures will average more than 20 degrees above normal. Some cooling is expected toward the end of the month, but little or no snow is forecast.