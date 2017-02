Chicago’s own Chance The Rapper received praise and congratulations on social media for his Grammy win Sunday.

Among those tweeting was Illinois governor Bruce Rauner.

Congrats to @Chancetherapper for making history as an independent artist and taking home 3 Grammys. IL is proud that you're one of our own. — Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) February 13, 2017

Chance responded asking the governor for a meeting soon.

Thank you Governor, I would love to have meeting with you this week if possible. https://t.co/wFC41NQqGq — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 13, 2017

No word yet on any response from Rauner.