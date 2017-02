Please enable Javascript to watch this video

World-Renowned Dog Behaviorist Cesar Millan and his son Andre are on another adventure.

Their new show "Dog Nation" takes them all across the country -- including a stop in Chicago.

The show premieres Friday, March 3 on Nat Geo Wild.

Cesar joined WGN Morning News Monday and gave our Robin Baumgarten advice to help keep her dog Oscar from running away.

