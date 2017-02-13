Brad the Robot’s Jokes with Stewart Copeland’s Rim Shots!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stewart Copeland is a good sport for helping out our very own joke telling robot.

But he's really here to promote a new show.

Chicago Opera Theater presents

The Invention of Morel

Feb. 18, 24 & 26

312.704.8414

chicagooperatheater.org

“The Invention of Morel,” a world premiere of the co-commissioned opera composed by Stewart Copeland, co-founder and drummer of The Police. Based on Argentinian author Adolfo Bioy Casares’ 1940 novel “La invención de Morel,” Copeland’s new adaptation examines the triumph of time-bending love over convention in a story of adoration and desire. “The Invention of Morel” features London-based actor, director and writer Jonathan Moore as Stage Director/Librettist together with COT’s Artistic Director Andreas Mitisek as Conductor.