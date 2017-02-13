Brad the Robot’s Jokes with Stewart Copeland’s Rim Shots!

Stewart Copeland is a good sport for helping out our very own joke telling robot.
But he's really here to promote a new show.
Chicago Opera Theater presents
The Invention of Morel
Feb. 18, 24 & 26
312.704.8414
chicagooperatheater.org
“The Invention of Morel,” a world premiere of the co-commissioned opera composed by Stewart Copeland, co-founder and drummer of The Police. Based on Argentinian author Adolfo Bioy Casares’ 1940 novel “La invención de Morel,” Copeland’s new adaptation examines the triumph of time-bending love over convention in a story of adoration and desire. “The Invention of Morel” features London-based actor, director and writer Jonathan Moore as Stage Director/Librettist together with COT’s Artistic Director Andreas Mitisek as Conductor.