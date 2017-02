GARY, Ind. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teen in Indiana.

15-year-old Chastinea Reeves was last seen earlier today in Gary, Indiana. Police say she is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Chastinea is African-American, 5’2 and 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.