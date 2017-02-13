Spring Training gets underway Tuesday for Cubs pitchers and catchers, but many of the players have already been in Mesa working out, that includes Catcher Willson Contreras, who's getting ready for his first full season in the Majors. Contreras should see his time behind homeplate increase with the retirement of David Ross.
Dan Roan catches up with Cubs Catcher Willson Contreras
-
David Ross will stay with Chicago Cubs as special assistant
-
Here’s what Cubs’ beloved catcher David Ross has lined up after retiring
-
Former Cubs catcher David Ross is not happy with the NL Cy Young vote
-
Before going to Spring Training, Bruce Miles talks Cubs on Sports Feed
-
‘I’m an emotional wreck’: Watch Anthony Rizzo’s touching dugout exchange with David Ross
-
-
David Ross on rumors about working for Cubs front office, Grandpa Rossy jokes, new book
-
Memorable moments of today’s Cubs rally
-
Retired Cubs catcher David Ross joins ESPN as baseball analyst
-
Dan Roan checks in on the Cubs two days before Camp opens
-
Kids news conference offers best questions (and answers) from Cubs Convention
-
-
2017 Chicago Cubs Convention kicks off today
-
Reports: Cubs, Strop avoid arbitration with $5.5 million deal
-
HAWL IN: When all your wildest dreams come true