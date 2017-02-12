× Wolves roll short-handed Bulls to help Thibs to season sweep

MINNEAPOLIS — Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the severely short-handed Chicago Bulls 117-89 on Sunday.

Ricky Rubio had 17 points, 11 assists and six rebounds and Minnesota shot 54 percent to help coach Tom Thibodeau sweep the season series against his former team. Gorgui Dieng added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Doug McDermott scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers for the Bulls, who were missing Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, Nikola Mirotic and Paul Zipser with injuries. The Bulls turned the ball over 18 times, were outrebounded 46-35 and were outscored 56-38 in the paint.

Thibodeau’s acrimonious split from the Bulls is well-documented, but much of the drama was addressed during Minnesota’s visit to Chicago in December. The Timberwolves overcame a 21-point deficit to win that game, which started a 13-10 stretch that helped them climb back into the playoff picture in the muddled Western Conference.

And while the Wolves have taken another step back recently, that December meeting was a prime example of the dysfunction plaguing the Bulls since Thibodeau was fired. Injuries, a lack of shooting and team chemistry issues have weighed on them all season long as they try to stay afloat in the East.

Badly outmanned on Sunday, the Bulls were put away quickly. The Wolves led by 19 in the first quarter and 26 in the first half as Rubio directed traffic and found Wiggins and Towns for dunks in transition and open jumpers.

The Bulls made their first five 3-pointers of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 13, but Thibodeau kept his starters in deep into the fourth quarter to push the lead back to 30.