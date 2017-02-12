× Temperature downturn Wednesday – big warm-up end of week

After a windy mild Sunday that saw both temperatures and wind gusts top out in the mid to upper 40s, Monday should prove to be another seasonably mild day with most temperatures again in the 45 to 50-degree range.

A cold frontal passage will be followed by transitory colder air later Tuesday into Wednesday. Then winds shift to the southwest Thursday on the trailing edge of the departing high pressure, and from that point on through the coming weekend, southerly flow will bring unseasonably warm temperatures to the Midwest and Great Lakes. Starting Friday, daily high temperatures here should reach well into the 50s – some 20-degrees above normal for mid-February.