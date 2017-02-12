Snow in the northeast, but a seasonably mild week here
-
Seasonably mild damp weather continues into mid-week
-
Winds pick up here Sunday – winter storm hits northeast
-
Chill to modestly tighten its grip amid gusty “WNW” winds in coming days; stormier pattern not out of the question next week in the wake of lackluster January snows here
-
Benign winter weather to continue after weekend mild spell
-
Snow drought continues, but arctic chill hits midweek
-
-
Lake breezes to temper otherwise remarkably mild period
-
Ice storm south/west of Chicago; extended mild spell ahead
-
After a cold first half, January to turn quite mild
-
Mild in Chicago; brutal cold in Alaska
-
Midweek chill to interrupt mild week
-
-
Mild stretch could end with snow next week
-
Icy start, then weather turns mild
-
How many consecutive hours did it snow during the Big Snow of 1967?? Wasn’t it mild and stormy before the snow?