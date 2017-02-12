× PetSmart recalls canned dog and cat food

PHOENIX – PetSmart is recalling its Grreat Choice Adult Dog food after metal was found inside the canned food.

The metal could pose a choking hazard to pets.

PetSmart says it received no consumer complaints, but its manufacturer did and notified the company.

The recalled cans were sold between October 10, 2016 and February 7, 2017.

It only affects Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food with Chicken & Rice Classic Ground, 13.2 oz. cans. They have a best by date of August 5, 2019. The lot code is 1759338. The UPC code is 7-3725726116-7.

If you have one of those cans you can bring it to PetSmart for a refund or exchange.

WellPet is also recalling five varieties of its Wellness Adult Cat Foods for the same reason.

The affected products include:

Wellness Adult Turkey/Salmon Pate 12.5 oz. Best by 8/5/2018 UPC 7634408819

Wellness Cat Adult Chicken/Herring GF Pate 12.5 oz. UPC 7634408820

Wellness Cat Adult Chicken GF Pate 12.5 oz. Best by 8/4/2019 UPC 7634408822

Wellness Adult Turkey GF Pate 12.5 oz. Best by 8/3/2019 and 8/4/2019 UPC 7634408823

Wellness Cat Adult Beef/Chicken GF Pate (Only sold in Canada) 12.5 oz. Best by 8/5/2019 UPC 7634408821



If you have one of those cans you can bring it to PetSmart for a refund. The company is recommending 5.5 oz. cans of Wellness food as an alternative until the products are available again.

For more information on the recalls, click here.