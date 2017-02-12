× Northwest winds gusting over 40 miles per hour this afternoon

West/northwest winds have strengthened steady since late morning and at 2PM CST gusts have exceeded 40 miles per hour at several area airports. Highest gusts as of 2PM were at 48 mph at the Gary Airport, 46 mph at the Midway Coop and Morris , while Kenosha and Burlington in southern Wisconsin reported 49 mph and 47 mph respectively. Winds will remain very strong and gusty the remainder of the afternoon into the evening across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, as well as adjacent areas. Sudden gusts caused by funneling winds between buildings or forested areas/lines of trees could cause dangerous driving conditions, especially with high-profile vehicles such as trucks, semis, vans and buses.

Following is a list of peak wind gusts 40 mph+ as of 2PM CST…

Midway Airport…44

Midway Coop…46

O’Hare Intl…41

DuPage Airport…40

Lewis Airport/Romeoville…41

Morris Airport…46

Palwaukee Airport…44

Aurora/Sugar Grove…43

DeKalb Airport…44

Rochelle Airport…40

Pontiac Airport…41

Rockford Airport…40

Waukegan Airport…44

Gary, IN Airport…48

Kenosha,WI Airport…49

Burlington, WI Airport…47

Janesville, WI Airport…41

