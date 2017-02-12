× Grammy-winning jazz and R&B singer Al Jarreau dies at 76

LOS ANGELES — The legendary jazz and R&B singer Al Jarreau passed away Sunday morning at the age of 76, according to multiple reports and posts on the artist’s social media accounts.

“It is with the deepest of sadness to inform you Al Jarreau passed away this morning, at about 600am LA time” reads one post on the artist’s Twitter account. “He was in the hospital… kept comfortable by his wife, son, and a few of his family and friends,” another post said.

His death comes after the singer was forced into retirement from touring due to exhaustion and was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital. Just two days ago, a separate tweet said Jarreau was recovering and his son caught him singing “Moonlighting” to one of the nurses

Jarreau won seven Grammys over his 50-year career. His biggest single was 1981’s “We’re in This Love Together.” Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, “We Are the World,” and sang the theme to TV’s “Moonlighting.”