From The Tower: The Grammys and Chicago sports

CHICAGO - The music and sports worlds intertwine, with athletes trying to be musicians while those who sing try to play.

Hence on the day of The Grammys, we on Sports Feed decided to match-up some of the the best from the awards show with some of Chicago's team.

Which one of the Songs of the Year would best fit a pro team in the Windy City?

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman made that one of their segments "From The Tower" on Sunday's Sports Feed which you can watch in the video above.

Once again the Bulls had a rough day against their former leader on Sunday.

This time it was even worse.

Tom Thibodeau's Timberwolves hammered the shorthanded Bulls by 28 points at the Target Center in Minneapolis. It finishes off a porous 2-4 road trip in which the Bulls were missing Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade for part of the time.

Josh and Jarrett discuss the trip for the Bulls in the video above.

Better news from out West came from the Blackhawks, who won 5-of-6 games during their West coast swing and now have a week off.

Meanwhile the Cubs and the White Sox head to Arizona to start what they hope will be a productive few weeks of Spring Training.

Jarrett and Josh discuss those topics in the video above.

Jarrett had a big weekend outside of sports as his son had another milestone in his young life.

He hosted a sleepover.

Click on the video above to hear JP discuss the experience.