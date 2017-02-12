Chance the Rapper wins 3 Grammys

Posted 9:57 PM, February 12, 2017, by
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Chance the Rapper accepts the Best New Artist artist award onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Chance the Rapper accepts the Best New Artist artist award onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

LOS ANGELES — Chance the Rapper won the first award in the live telecast of the 2017 Grammy Awards for best new artist. He also won best rap performance during the pre-show awards. Later in the evening, he took home best rap album, beating out fellow Chicagoan Kanye West.

“Glory be to God. I claimed this victory in the name of the Lord. I want to thank God for my mother and my father who supported me since I was young,” Chance the Rapper said onstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.