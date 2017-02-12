× Chance the Rapper wins 3 Grammys

LOS ANGELES — Chance the Rapper won the first award in the live telecast of the 2017 Grammy Awards for best new artist. He also won best rap performance during the pre-show awards. Later in the evening, he took home best rap album, beating out fellow Chicagoan Kanye West.

“Glory be to God. I claimed this victory in the name of the Lord. I want to thank God for my mother and my father who supported me since I was young,” Chance the Rapper said onstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.