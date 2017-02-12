Bulls forward Jimmy Butler joins Chance the Rapper on the cover of ESPN The Magazine

Posted 1:36 PM, February 12, 2017, by
Bulls forward Jimmy Butler and Chance the Rapper grace the cover of ESPN The Magazine this week.

Bulls forward Jimmy Butler and Chance the Rapper grace the cover of ESPN The Magazine this week.

CHICAGO – His time during the Bulls’ road trip out West has been cut short thanks to a troublesome heel, but the attention on Jimmy Butler won’t be any less this week.

The All-Star forward is featured on this weeks’ cover of ESPN The Magazine. Butler put a picture of the cover on Instagram.

Butler is featured along with Chicago native Chance the Rapper and is wearing a 1990’s alternate Michael Jordan jersey.

Both are featured as part of the magazine’s entertainment issue that hits newsstands this week.

This continues an important month for Butler who will be a starter in an NBA All-Star game for the first time on Sunday, February 19th in New Orleans. The forward did miss his third game on the Bulls’ six-game road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Timberwolves due to a heel injury.