× Bulls forward Jimmy Butler joins Chance the Rapper on the cover of ESPN The Magazine

CHICAGO – His time during the Bulls’ road trip out West has been cut short thanks to a troublesome heel, but the attention on Jimmy Butler won’t be any less this week.

The All-Star forward is featured on this weeks’ cover of ESPN The Magazine. Butler put a picture of the cover on Instagram.

Glimpse the cover of @espn magazine that's about to drop on stands this week with myself and @chancetherapper Get those Grammys tomorrow night Chance! A photo posted by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on Feb 11, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

Butler is featured along with Chicago native Chance the Rapper and is wearing a 1990’s alternate Michael Jordan jersey.

Both are featured as part of the magazine’s entertainment issue that hits newsstands this week.

This continues an important month for Butler who will be a starter in an NBA All-Star game for the first time on Sunday, February 19th in New Orleans. The forward did miss his third game on the Bulls’ six-game road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Timberwolves due to a heel injury.