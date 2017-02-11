× Winds pick up here Sunday – winter storm hits northeast

Winds will pick up out of the northwest, gusting at times close to 40 miles per hour here Sunday and there might even be a sprinkle early or a few snow flurries later on, but nothing like the northeast and New England, where the second major winter storm in less than a week will drop up to two-feet of snow Sunday into Monday. Ice is expected in New York City with up to a foot of snow forecast for Boston. One to two-feet of snow is forecast farther north, centering over Vermont and Maine.

A good part of the week ahead low pressure will hold over the northeast, giving additional cloudiness, cold and periods of snow, while here colder air riding northwest winds on the far back-side of that storm system will be modified due to the lack of a snow cover, resulting in above or near-normal temperatures. Indications are a big warm-up is in store here by next weekend.