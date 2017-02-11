× Sargento cheese recalled for possible Listeria contamination

PLYMOUTH, Wis. – Sargento Foods Inc. is recalling several products for possible Listeria contamination.

Sargento says no illnesses have been reported, but an Indiana cheese manufacturer has notified Sargento the cheese it supplied may be contaminated.

Deutsch Kase Haus of Middlebury Ind. says its specialty Longhorn Colby cheese may have been contaminated with Listeria.

The affected products include:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz. UPC 4610000228 Sell by 12APR17B and 10MAY17B



Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese 8 oz. UPC 4610040041 Sell by H14JUN17 and H12JUL17



Those products were packaged at Sargento’s Plymouth, Wis. facility. The company is also recalling other products it packaged on the same line. Those include:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese 12 oz. UPC 4610000109 Sell by 11JUN17B

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese 12 oz. UPC 4610000108 Sell by 12JUN17B, 09JUL17B and 10JUL17B

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese 8 oz. UPC 4610040002 Sell by H14JUN17, F28JUN17 and D28JUN17

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese 8 oz. UPC 4610040014 Sell by date of F05JUL17

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese 8 oz. UPC 4610040076 Sell by date of F05JUL17



For more information you can visit, info.sargento.com