MESA, Ariz. – Pitchers and catchers still have not officially reported to Cubs camp, but the team already appears to have one win under it’s belt.

According to multiple reports, the Cubs avoided arbitration with setup man Pedro Strop, agreeing to a $5.5 million, one-year deal.

Strop pitched in 54 games last year, compiling a 2-2 record with 60 strikeouts, a 2.85 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP.

The Cubs now have all arbitration eligible players under contract heading into the season.