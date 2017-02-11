Last-minute Chicago Valentine’s Day date ideas
If you’re scrambling to make plans for Valentine’s Day, we have you covered. Here are a few ideas for the last-minute types.
Chicago Theatre Week – Take your sweetheart to see a show! This annual celebration of the city’s world-class theatre scene features more than 100 different productions.
Chicago Black Restaurant Week – Dine at one of the city’s African American-owned eateries. Lots of hidden gems on the list of participating restaurants!
Orchid Show at the Chicago Botanic Garden – Orchids are perhaps the most romantic plant there is, making this flower show perfect for Valentine’s Day.
Chicago Auto Show – Rev up the romance at America’s biggest auto show, right here in Chicago.
Go Dancing – Check out the “Dirty Dancing” themed salsa party at the Duet Dance Studio or try the rumba & salsa class at Ballroom Dance Chicago that also includes complimentary sparkling wine and hor d’ouvres.
Go Skating – Chicago has plenty of options, including Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park and Lincoln Park Zoo.
See a Romantic Film – On Valentine’s Day, When Harry Met Sally is playing at the Music Box Theatre and Moonstruck is playing at The Logan Theatre.
