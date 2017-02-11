WATCH LIVE: Special coverage of the Chicago Auto Show starts at 7 p.m.

La Buona Vita reopens in time for Valentine’s Day

Posted 6:32 PM, February 11, 2017, by , Updated at 06:39PM, February 11, 2017

LA GRANGE -- Italian restaurant La Buona Vita in downtown La Grange is celebrating it's grand reopening just in time for Valentine's Day, and WGN's Maggie Carlo has a sample of everything from hand-made pastas to heart-shaped beignets.