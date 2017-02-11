"En Vogue" is one of the top five highest-selling American female music groups in history. The legendary R&B divas are best known for their hits in the 90's, but an evolved version of the group is still making music. Original members Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron-Braggs and longstanding member Rhona Bennett performed live on the WGN Saturday Morning News.
En Vogue performs at WGN!
-
En Vogue interview
-
Stomp makes music in the WGN wood shop
-
3rd annual WGN Morning News Food Drive brings in record 10,000 pounds of food
-
Local GOP Official Weighs in on President Trump’s 1st Week in Office
-
Marc Ford and the Neptune Blues Club on the WGN Morning News
-
-
Ben Bradley named WGN News investigative reporter
-
Here’s a sneak peek at the 2017 Chicago Fire Department calendar
-
That’s Bull****! How alleged psychics try to fool you
-
Jennifer Hudson on ‘Hairspray,’ new animated movie, son singing for Stevie Wonder
-
Davina & the Vagabonds perform live on WGN Morning News
-
-
Man with disabilities killed in shooting on Southwest Side
-
Morning News welcomes Ben Bradley back to WGN
-
Aspira Middle School Stops by the WGN Morning News