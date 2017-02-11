En Vogue performs at WGN!

"En Vogue" is one of the top five highest-selling American female music groups in history. The legendary R&B divas are best known for their hits in the 90's, but an evolved version of the group is still making music. Original members Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron-Braggs and longstanding member Rhona Bennett performed live on the WGN Saturday Morning News.