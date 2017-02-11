Child, wheelchair-bound person rescued from Garfield Park house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video: Network Video Productions

CHICAGO -- A fire broke out on the second floor of a Garfield Park home Saturday, and firefighters responding to the scene evacuated a wheelchair-bound person and a child who was apparently asleep in the basement.

CFD Batallion Chief Keith Bozenda said firefighters rescued the two people from the building while battling the blaze.

A witness on the scene, Janice Burns said she called the fire department after hearing reports of a fire.

"I was here taking care of my quadrapalegic patient, the kids said there was a fire upstairs," Burns said.

Burns said they believe everyone was evacuated from the building in time. Bozenda said neither the child nor the wheelchair-bound patient were taken to the hospital. CFD officials are trying to determine the number of people displaced by the fire, and to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.