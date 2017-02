× Body found in Orland Park death investigation

ORLAND PARK, Ill. – Police in Orland Park are conducting a death investigation after a body was found inside a home.

Police were called to the house in the 14000 block of Sheri Lane for a well being at about 4 p.m. Friday.

That’s when officers discovered the body.

The police have not released the person’s name or cause of death.

Neighbors say a married couple lives in the house and police have been called there many times.