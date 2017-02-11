× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Edmonton

* The Oilers are off to a 29-18-8 start this season, their ninth-best 55-game start of all time. Seven of the eight ahead of it came from 1981-88, and the other was in 2005-06.

* Connor McDavid has now played 100 games in his career, and has scored 108 points.

* Patrick Kane has generally enjoyed his games against the Oilers averaging 1.34 points/game. Of active players, only Sidney Crosby (1.36) scores at a higher rate against Edmonton.

*After only 22 points in his first 39 games, Jonathan Toews has 11 in his last 8.

* With a win tonight, the Blackhawks will tie the second-best winning streak on a single road trip in franchise history with five (set several times). The Hawks won six in a row on their November 2013 trip to the west coast.