11-year-old girl shot in the head

CHICAGO, Ill. — An 11-year-old girl is fighting for her life tonight after being shot on Chicago’s South Side.

It happened around 7:40PM in the 63 hundred block of South King Drive. That’s at the southern end of the Washington Park neighborhood.

Investigators say the little girl was sitting in a parked car when shots were fired and she was hit in the head.

Rescue crews rushed her to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Police say no one is in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.