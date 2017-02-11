× 11-year-old boy killed in crash after SUV runs red light, police say

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy was killed after he was ejected from the SUV he was riding in during a multi-car crash in the Englewood neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to police, a Chevy SUV was traveling westbound on 69th St. when it went through a red light at Halsted and struck a CTA bus that was moving through the intersection. The driver of the SUV lost control, police say, and then struck a Mercury SUV.

11-year-old Kevon Ranson was ejected from the Chevy SUV, which initially ran the red light, and was later pronounced dead at Comer’s Children’s Hospital. Nine other people suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

