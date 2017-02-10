Win a car at the Auto Show – for just 10 bucks!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday is the Chicago’s Auto Show's annual First Look for Charity.

It’s a black tie event for a good cause. Last year, they raised more than 2.6 million dollars and that money was given to 18 local charities.

For those heading to the Auto Show in the next few days, there’s still a way to give back.

A 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 could be yours for just $10.

Throughout the Auto Show, you can buy raffle tickets for $10 each to win it.

It was donated by the owner of California-based Angel's Garage, who donates a care to a charity across the country each year.

This year, it chose JDRF Illinois, an organization that raises money for Type 1 diabetes research.

The winner will be drawn Monday, Feb 20th.