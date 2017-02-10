Turning cooler as winds pick up out of the northeast

Clouds will prevail here Saturday, as a weak cold front slides south through the Chicago area. Temperatures will probably peak during the forenoon before winds pick up out of the northeast, bringing cooler air in off the chilly waters of Lake Michigan. Another cold front should move through from the northwest Sunday and then again Tuesday, keeping a northwest flow over our area, but the lack of a snow cover will still allow temperatures around or a little above the normal for mid-February. Meanwhile the northeast/New England looks to be in store for another big winter storm later Sunday into Monday.

Under the current pattern, our snow drought could easily continue another week or more. Since December 19, only 0.6-inch of snow has been recorded at Chicago’s official O’Hare International Airport official observing site – making it 55 consecutive days with less than an inch of snow.