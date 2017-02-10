Suburban McDonald’s throws retirement party for 95-year-old employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DARIEN, Ill. -- A 95-year-old woman from Downers Grove is retiring from her job at McDonald's at the age of 95.

Dolly Basetich has worked at the McDonald's in Darrien for about 18 years. Her job was to keep the dining room clean and the customers happy!

Her coworkers decided to throw her a retirement party Friday. Her daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren were all on hand to help her celebrate.

Daughter Lois Hursey says she's active, healthy and doesn't take any medication except for eye drops!