Record heat bakes Plains; second storm to hit New England
-
Winter running colder than last year; California & West brace for a week of storms with flooding rains/huge mountain snows; Chicago’s snow drought in sharp contrast to record snows in northern Michigan
-
Tom Brady leads the Patriots back to Super Bowl
-
Freezing rain could hit morning commute
-
Sprawling Canadian high to divert next storm downstate
-
Ice storm south/west of Chicago; extended mild spell ahead
-
-
Mild through Friday, then colder — then snow?
-
Weekend storm could bring significant snow to Chicago area
-
Milder weekend than last ahead; windy storm to spin up over the Midwest next week delivering a sharp mid-week temp drop; its track will dictate rain/snow distribution
-
Lunchbreak: Brussels sprouts with pistachio and rosemary, prepared by Baptiste and Bottle chef James Lintelmann
-
Snow drought continues, but arctic chill hits midweek
-
-
Winter Storm Watch issued for Chicago area beginning Saturday evening
-
Wet snow today, then spring-like 50s and rain on Christmas
-
Chicago area braces for 2nd weekend of ‘shovelable’ snow