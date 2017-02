CHICAGO – Police shot and killed a woman on Chicago’s North Side Friday night.

Police involved shooting – 3944 N WESTERN. Female offender shot. No injuries to officers, PIO en route. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 11, 2017

Police responded to the 3900 block of Western Ave in the city’s North Center neighborhood.

BREAKING– Irving & Western. Woman attacks police with large knife. Shot and killed when Taser fails. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/fNs4kCMbKS — Tom Negovan (@WGNNegovan) February 11, 2017

Witnesses on the scene tell WGN News a woman lunged at police with a knife. Witnesses also say police tased the woman and then shot her.

The condition, age and identity of the woman is not yet known.

