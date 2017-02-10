× Officer in fatal shooting of Quintonio LeGrier, Bettie Jones will not face charges

CHICAGO – The Chicago police officer involved in the fatal shooting of a Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones will not faces charges.

The Cook County State’s Attorney announced the results of the review this afternoon saying, in part:

After thorough review, the Office of the Cook County State’s Attorney has concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Rialmo did not act in self-defense in shooting LeGrier and 19-year-old LeGrier and 55-year-old Jones were shot to death by CPD Officer Robert Rialmo in December of 2015.

Police say when they arrived on the scene that day, LeGrier was acting erratically, wielding a baseball bat, and had threatened his father.

But the incident took a tragic twist when an innocent bystander, neighbor Jones, opened her door and was also shot and killed in what police immediately admitted was an accident.

The killings were the first fatal police shootings after the release of the Laquan McDonald video.

Full reports on the decision here (pdf)

