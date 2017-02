Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kahil El'Zabar

www.kahilelzabar.net

Event:

Fulcrum Point New Music Project’s 2nd annual The Black Composer Speaks

Friday, February 10

The Promontory

5311 S Lake Park Ave.

Chicago

5:45 p.m.: roundtable discussion on inclusion and access in new art music led by Steve Bynum, Senior Producer of WBEZ's "Worldview.”

7:30 p.m.: classical/jazz concert

Tickets are $25-35 and may be purchased at promontorychicago.com and at the door.

For more information about Fulcrum Point:

www.fulcrumpoint.org