Michelle L’amour’s Sneak Peek of Her New Show, “Le Nu”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michelle L’amour brings her new show – “Le Nu” to

the opulent showroom at Untitled Supper Club. Le Nu is an intimate and

daring European inspired evening with various ticket, dining and date

options. Guests will be immersed in sumptuous surroundings and served

decadent dinners while being tantalized by Miss L’amour and a hand

selected group of the most amazing acts and musicians in the world.

Host Jimmy Slonina, who currently stars as Benny LeGrand in Cirque du

Soleil's Mystère (Treasure Island, LV) joins Le Nu as our guide through

these sensual shows. Live Gypsy Jazz by Bowmanville, Mitchell Fain,

Chicago comedian (Second City, The Midnight Circus), Canada’s Miss Lou

Lou Duchesse de Riere, Hot Toddy, (‘King of Burlesque’, 2009) and

performances by Aloft Circus grace the Untitled stage for the first time.

With over 20 sexy artists per show and paired with Untitled Supper Club’s

award winning Valentine’s menus, Le Nu is sure to ignite your weekend.

Show Times and ticket info www.untitledsupperclub.com/event/lenu