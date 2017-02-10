Man stabbed at suburban McDonalds; Police seek suspect

WAUKEGAN, Ill. – Police in Waukegan are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed at a McDonalds Friday.
Police responded to reports of the stabbing at the McDonalds in the 300 block of N Sheridan around noon Friday.
They found the victim was a man in his 50’s.
Witnesses told police the suspect entered the McDonalds and stabbed the victim multiple times.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“The motivation for this crime is not known and there appears to be no relationship between the suspect and victim,” police said in a statement.
The suspect is described as a white male wearing a blue jacket and black shorts. His face was covered with some type of black mask.
The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a blue sedan.
Anyone with information asked to call police at 847-360-9001.