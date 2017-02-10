Lunchbreak: Spanish octopus, prepared by Libertad chef Armando Gonzalez

Chef Armando Gonzalez
Libertad
7931 Lincoln Avenue
Skokie
(847) 674-8100
Spanish Octopus – Pulpo
Makes 4 servings
Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
1 gram (a pinch) of thyme, chopped
1 oz (2 Tbs) of shallots, chopped
2 lemons – zested and juiced
1 cup olive oil
3 garlic cloves, chopped
Directions:
In a bowl add the thyme, shallots, garlic, lemon juice and zest – start to mix, add olive oil slowly while still stirring/whisking. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Pulpo
Ingredients:
2 lb octopus
1 lb fingerling potatoes
5 scallions, chopped
4 oz (1/2 cup) of chorizo, ground
4 garlic cloves, chopped
2 oz (1/4 cup) of butter
6 oz (3/4 cup) of grape tomatoes
2 oz (1/4 cup) vegetable oil
Directions:
Boil octopus for 50 minutes, remove from boiling water and let it cool. Cut into 1-inch pieces. Boil the potatoes for 15 minutes, remove and let them cool. Cut them into 1/2 inch pieces. In large hot pan add vegetable oil and butter, put octopus in with the potatoes to cook for 2 minutes, stir and leave it for another 2 minutes. Add the scallions and garlic, stir and leave for 1 minute then add the chorizo and tomatoes. Add salt and pepper to taste leave it for another 5 minutes. Take it out of the pan and put it on a large plate mix the vinaigrette and drizzle on the whole dish.