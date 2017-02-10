Indiana man tosses chairs at judge following court outburst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.- A court hearing quickly turned into a dangerous situation when a defendant started throwing chairs at the court staff.

After Jordan Rhodes was sentenced to a year in jail for a parole violation, he began throwing chairs at the bench. He launched a total of four chairs, one hitting a prosecutor in the leg, another damaged a computer monitor. One of the Bartholomew County Deputy Prosecutor told WXIN news it was like nothing he's ever experienced before.

After the outburst, Rhodes sat on a bench in the hallway waiting for deputies to arrest him. He now faces battery and contempt of court charges.