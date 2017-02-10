× Family of South Elgin boy beaten at school considering legal action

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — The family of a boy nearly beaten to death at his suburban school is considering taking legal action.

A classmate beat 12-year-old Henry Sembdner last Friday at Kenyon Middle School in South Elgin.

Henry is now home from the hospital recovering from a fractured skull and brain trauma.

His parents say the school called to have them pick him up, before calling 911.

Their lawyers have filed a petition seeking information from the school about what happened, and demanding that evidence be preserved. The legal filing is often the first step towards a lawsuit.