Responsibilities: Interact with audience and event attendees at area festivals, events, and transit hubs. Team members will work together as a group to distribute marketing materials and giveaways that promote WGN-TV and CLTV newscasts and programs. Will be help promote WGN and CLTV to gain viewers and build the brands.
Internship Eligibility
- Must be 18 or older and a registered student in good standing at an accredited college or university.
- Must be able to work the hours required by department.
- Students can receive university or college credit for participating in this program but need to handle paperwork involved.
Hours: TBD, will be working some weekends.
Internship Session: Summer (12-14 Weeks – Deadline to Apply – April 1st)
If interested, send resume and cover letter to:
WGN-TV Human Resources Department
2501 W. Bradley Place
Chicago, IL 60618
Fax: 773-528-1387
Apply On-line: Please go to http://www.tribunemedia.com, go to Careers, then job listings and search for keywords “Creative Services Street Team Internship”.