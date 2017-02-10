Creative Services Street Team Internship

Responsibilities: Interact with audience and event attendees at area festivals, events, and transit hubs. Team members will work together as a group to distribute marketing materials and giveaways that promote WGN-TV and CLTV newscasts and programs. Will be help promote WGN and CLTV to gain viewers and build the brands.

Internship Eligibility

Must be 18 or older and a registered student in good standing at an accredited college or university.

Must be able to work the hours required by department.

Students can receive university or college credit for participating in this program but need to handle paperwork involved.

Hours: TBD, will be working some weekends.

Internship Session: Summer (12-14 Weeks – Deadline to Apply – April 1st)

Equal Opportunity Employer

If interested, send resume and cover letter to:

WGN-TV Human Resources Department

2501 W. Bradley Place

Chicago, IL 60618

Fax: 773-528-1387