Chicago’s Black Restaurant Week kicks off its second year this weekend.

It was founded by Lauran Smith and in one year, it’s already doubled in size.

Starting Sunday, 30 participating black owned food and beverage establishments will be offering a weeks’ worth of discounts.

WGN’s Amy Rutledge visited just one of the many participating resturants.

For more information:

Chicago Black Restaurant Week

Litehouse Whole Food Grill