Chance the Rapper to be Grand Marshall of Chicago's Bud Billiken parade

CHICAGO – Chance the Rapper will head this year’s Bud Billiken parade as Grand Marshall.

Organizers made the announcement today.

They also say the South Shore Drill team will be the “premiere marching unit in the parade for 2017 without restrictions on participants.”

The team skipped the parade last year because of a new rule limiting the number of participants. Groups were limited to 100 people. The drill team had more than 240 members in the 2015 parade.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday August 12th